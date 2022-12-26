The cold is still hanging around, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel

By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As Santa was leaving our area, he brought warmer temperatures up into our area and that has been an amazing extra present to all of us in the southeast. After Wednesday we will see warmer temperatures return to our area where we will see above average temperatures return with rain chances increasing into the later part of the week.

Tomorrow we will see highs in the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine and then warm up into the low 60s by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will stay in the upper 60s, but showers and thunderstorms will be settling into our area on New Year’s Eve. We will clear up by New Year’s Day but on New Year’s Eve we will see plenty of showers, so don’t forget your rain gear as you are celebrating the new year.

