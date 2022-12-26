Extra layers are still needed before cold air makes an exist

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to another very cold start as temperatures remain well below freezing as we wake up this morning. Highs are in the upper 40s with overnight lows returning to the 20s late tonight into Tuesday morning. 2-3 layers of clothes are needed for the next couple of days before cold air makes it’s exist. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and light rain showers are possible as we near 4 pm lasting through 9 tonight.

Temperatures are warming up to above average by mid week. Rain shower return Thursday night into Friday morning. New Year’s Eve we could possibly see a see some lingering showers and maybe even a thunderstorm before showers clear into New Year’s Day. Stay warm, safe, and have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.