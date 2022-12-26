House fire claims life.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. (WTOK - TV)

A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend.

63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton.

This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton.

The fire happened during the morning hours on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Newton County investigators do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.