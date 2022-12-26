House fire claims life.

One Newton County resident passed in house fire over the weekend.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton.
Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton.(WTOK - TV)

A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend.

63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton.

This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton.

The fire happened during the morning hours on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Newton County investigators do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Source: WBRC video
Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon
Minnow Bucket Road reopened after a fuel spill Sunday.
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

Latest News

Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the...
Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. ...
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
Sideline View with Dale McKee