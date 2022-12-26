As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water outages are being reported across Jackson days after city leaders announced a city-wide boil water advisory.

Monday, Jeff Good, owner of three North Jackson restaurants, reported there was no water at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe.

“We will not be able to open today, Monday 12/26,” he said. “The federal help cannot come quick enough.”

Patsy Clark, a resident at the Lakeland Senior Apartments, also is without water, and says she’s not had it since around 4 a.m. on Christmas.

“They told us to keep the faucets dripping, which would help,” she said. “I know some neighbors probably did not.”

Clark says she has bottled water to drink but cannot flush her toilet.

“Everybody’s out because of a break in the line,” she said. “Thankfully, I have Mr. Clean so I can put it in the commode, and I have Lysol wipes. I’m prepared for a lot, but not for this.”

Jackson’s latest water crisis is the result of sub-freezing temperatures that came through the metro area last Thursday. That weather brought with it days of arctic weather, that placed additional stress on Jackson’s already fragile water system.

Temperatures climbed above freezing briefly on Christmas and are expected to get into the 40s or 50s Monday.

Meanwhile, Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne says the city was struggling to return pressure to the water system.

“We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system, but the pressure is not increasing,” she said. “The issue has to be significant leaks in the system that we have yet to identify.”

On Christmas, water pressure in the system had been reduced to around 50 or 60 PSI, or pounds per square inch. Pressure needs to be in the 80s to ensure most customers in the capital city have water.

“We are continuing the search today, supplementing our workforce with EPA and contractor resources,” she said in a news release. “We know that for some, this problem has been consistent for days. The entire water team apologizes for this situation.”

“We all look forward to the day of our collective investments in the water system make events like this a distant memory.”

Anyone who notices a leak is asked to call 311, (601) 960-1111 or (601) 960-18745.

