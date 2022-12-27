7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26.(WTOK)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26.

The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River counties.

Wilt Alford, 42, of Pachuta, was hit about 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day by a Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Jalen Nixon of Vossburg. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash in Jefferson County happened Dec. 24 and claimed the life of Dennis Crump, 38, of Hazlehurst, when his 2007 Mitsubishi pickup left the road and hit a tree.

The crash in Attala County happened Christmas Day. According to MHP, John Gwaltney, 23, of Kosciusko, left the road and overturned his vehicle.

Also during the holiday period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36 injuries.

