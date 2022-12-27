Annual Vitaliant blood drive takes place tomorrow

The Mash Bash will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Meridian.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mash Bash is set to take place Tuesday

The need for blood is always the greatest this time of year. 2022 is no exception to that.

Vitaliant is hoping to collect over 150 units of blunt at this year’s Mash Bash blood drive. The drive will be held Tuesday from 10 AM until 7 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Hwy. 19 N in Meridian.

Polk sausage will be served and donors will be eligible for a t-shirt and also a special giveaway.

“Special long sleeve T-shirts for all donors. A chance to enter to win a trip to that big game in February. Airfare, hotel, and tickets.” said William Nix, President of Knights of Columbus in Meridian.

If you’d like to preregister to donate blood you can visit vitalant.org.

