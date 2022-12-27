Car crashes into home near Quitman

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a one-vehicle wreck in the 1600 block of County Road 140, just outside Quitman shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clarke County Hot Topics.

A vehicle had crashed into a home and caused what was described as a loud explosion. CCHT reported a person inside the home was not injured but a dog was found dead at the scene.

Deputies were searching for the driver of the car. This is a developing story.

