Car crashes into home near Quitman

A vehicle crashed into a home in the 1600 block of County Road 140 outside Quitman. (Photo courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a one-vehicle wreck in the 1600 block of County Road 140, just outside Quitman shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clarke County Hot Topics.

A vehicle had crashed into a home and caused what was described as a loud explosion. CCHT reported a person inside the home was not injured but a dog was found dead at the scene.

Deputies were searching for the driver of the car. This is a developing story.

