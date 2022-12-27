EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver early

A crew of EMS workers reunite with a mother who gave birth to twins early. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Derek James
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) – A family just north of the twin cities in Minnesota is marking a special milestone a few months after a mother pregnant with twins had some unexpected help delivering her babies 10 weeks early.

The last time Megan Swanberg saw the Allina EMS crew was when she was 30 weeks pregnant and going through contractions.

Swanberg’s husband was too far from her at the time, so she had to make a plan.

“I’m just going to drive myself to the hospital and my mom’s like, ‘No you’re not,’” she said.

Swanberg admits that she’s stubborn, however, she said her mother ended up blocking her car in the driveway with her own vehicle so she couldn’t leave.

The two then made a call for an ambulance to take Swanberg in Isanti to Coon Rapids and Mercy Hospital. They hoped they’d get there before the babies would come out, but the twins, Harper and Harlan, apparently had other ideas.

Scott Olson, with Allina EMS, said they found Swanberg running all around the house when they arrived.

“In fact, she ran, pretty much ran to our stretcher out at the ambulance,” he said.

As soon as the doors of the ambulance had closed, Swanberg asked the crew if they had ever delivered a baby before.

Shelby Frost, with Allina EMS, said he didn’t give her a straight answer. He said they had never delivered one baby, let alone two.

“It was about five minutes after we got her ready for the birth that the first one came out,” Olson said.

Harper came out first. Then, 15 minutes later, Harlan was born right as the ambulance was about to get to mercy.

In the almost three months since they made the special deliveries, Olson and Frost said they thought about the twin girls often.

“Through a mutual friend I got some pictures and things like that all along but it was neat to meet ‘em,” Olson said. “I was hoping I’d get to.”

Frost said he enjoyed seeing the little babies.

Harper and Harlan are both happy and healthy babies.

The Swanbergs are excited about sharing their unique birth story with the girls and keeping up a connection with the EMS workers.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

Latest News

FILE - Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow...
Water pours into Ohio Senate after Statehouse pipe bursts