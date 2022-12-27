Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter.

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. She then moved to Montgomery after her time in Meridian.

Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work with Mississippi Action For Progress.

Her celebration of life was held in Montgomery.

