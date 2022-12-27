Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away.

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter.

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. She then moved to Montgomery after her time in Meridian.

Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work with Mississippi Action For Progress.

Her celebration of life was held in Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Source: WBRC video
Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon
Minnow Bucket Road reopened after a fuel spill Sunday.
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

Latest News

Mash Bash is taking place Tuesday
Annual Vitaliant blood drive
Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes.
Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton.
House fire claims life.
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd