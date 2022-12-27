Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend.

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. Duck hunters discovered his body around 9:30 a.m. in the woods by Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the man as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr and said the cause of death was exposure. He was found wearing only clothes and a light jacket, with no tent or blanket.

Ligon had some money and a cell phone on him. Turnage said Ligon and his sister called each other yesterday, the last calls being around 6:30 p.m.

His sister lives in Tennessee and said she was trying to help her brother get back there. He lived in the Slidell area and worked for a carnival group in that community, but he left in recent weeks, trying to find a way to Tennessee.

Ligon had medical discharge papers indicating he dealt with dehydration as recently as Dec. 17. The papers give the coroner the sense Ligon was in the Pearl River County area for about a week.

