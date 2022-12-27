Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers

Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police...
Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police Department force.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December.

Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

The new officers begin patrolling the streets of Meridian Tuesday night.

