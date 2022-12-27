Meridian street to be closed for maintenance

Meridian Traffic Control Plan for Grand Avenue work Jan. 3-13.
Meridian Traffic Control Plan for Grand Avenue work Jan. 3-13.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Grand Avenue, between North Frontage Road and St. John Street, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 13.

Hemphill Construction Company will install a 24-inch gravity sewer main line under Grand Avenue.

The city provided a map to handle traffic control.

The city provided a map for traffic control during the work on Grand Avenue Jan. 3-13.
The city provided a map for traffic control during the work on Grand Avenue Jan. 3-13.(City of Meridian)

This action is the Meridian Highway 80 Trunk Line Phase 2-A Rehabilitation Project.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Minnow Bucket Road reopened after a fuel spill Sunday.
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.

Latest News

A vehicle crashed into a home in the 1600 block of County Road 140 outside Quitman. (Photo...
Car crashes into home near Quitman
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes