Meridian street to be closed for maintenance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Grand Avenue, between North Frontage Road and St. John Street, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 13.

Hemphill Construction Company will install a 24-inch gravity sewer main line under Grand Avenue.

The city provided a map to handle traffic control.

This action is the Meridian Highway 80 Trunk Line Phase 2-A Rehabilitation Project.

