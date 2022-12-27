Memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. James “Jim” A. Rush, Jr. will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brother Dennis Duvall and Tom “Preacher” Strickland officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Jim Rush, age 69, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on December 24, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS with his family by his side.

Jim was born August 19, 1953, to Jim and Julia Rush at Bethesda Maryland Naval Medical Center. He is the oldest of four siblings. Jim graduated from Clarkdale High school in 1971 and joined the 186 Air National Guard. He attended Meridian Community College and obtained a degree in Respiratory Therapy. With this degree he had a long successful career at Rush Foundation Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Jim was extremely knowledgeable and was always willing to share and teach his fellow colleagues.

In 1974, Jim met Fonda Strange, and the couple created a beautiful life together. They went on to have three children, John Clark “JC”, Sarai, and Elliott. Jim and Fonda were also blessed with a beloved son-in-law, Kerry, and five grandchildren, Emma Grace, Jack, Zoe, Keeleigh, and Lillie. Jim was very proud of his family and loved them very much.

Jim was passionate about life and living it to the fullest. He always had a story and loved making new ones. Jim could be found riding his Harley on the open roads with his friends. If not on the roads, he was in his shop working on a project, gardening, and heading up the neighborhood watch of Clarkdale Road.

Jim, Jimmy, Daddy, Doc, & Pop are names that will always be affectionally called upon when remembering a man that was loved by so many.

Survivors include his wife, eldest son, daughter & son in law, grandchildren, his siblings (Janis Peel, June Clayton, & Jack Rush), sisters-in-law (Geneva Strange & Shelba Strange), and a large extended family.

Jim is proceeded in death by his son Elliott Rush, his parents Jim & Julia Rush, his mother-in-law Sara Strange, and his father-in-law Walter Leroy Strange.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) or The Wesley House Community Center of Meridian.

Honorary Pallbearers Jim Asmus, Richard “Slick” Oliver, Anthony “Tiger” Wilkins, Mike Stanton, Windell Bridgmon, Dennis Coker, Ken Valentine, and Clayton Cody.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

