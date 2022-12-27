Mr. Larry Joe Spencer

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Larry Spencer will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Richard Wallace officiating. Interment rites with military honors will immediately follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Spencer, age 83, of Meridian passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Larry was born on September 9, 1939 to Sidney Cego and Bertha Ruth Davis Spencer in Samantha, Alabama. He graduated in 1957 from Tuscaloosa High School. While in high school, he completed the necessary training needed to enlist in the Army National Guard and joined as soon as he graduated. On June 17, 1959, Mr. Spencer married the love of his life, Mary Ann Upchurch and to their union were added three children. After marrying Mary Ann, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy. Larry was a proud veteran who honorably served his country for a total of 26 years in the United States Army, Navy, and Air Force. Larry enjoyed being with his family (especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren) and was an avid reader. He was a devout Christian and member of Hebron Baptist Church. Before retiring, Larry was a natural salesman who always strove to provide for his family.

Survivors include his children, David A. Spencer (Kathy), JoAnn Spencer Roberts (Derek), and Kim Spencer Johnson (Wade); grandchildren, Alexsis Yeako, Susan Cugno, Deanna Roberts, Matt Roberts, Jered Johnson, Dr. Kristen Roberts, M.D., Josh Johnson, and Noah Johnson; great-grandchildren, Skyy Cugno, Zoey Yeako, Kira Cugno, Missy Cugno, Emily Cugno, Mary Lawrence Johnson, Aaron Roberts, and two on the way; brother, Sidney A. Spencer (Deanna); and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Upchurch Spencer; his parents; and one brother, Bobby Dale Spencer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Spencer be made to Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 4795 Vimville Causeyville Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301 and/or to Forever Young Veterans at https://foreveryoungvets.org/give/.

Pallbearers will be Matt Roberts, Jered Johnson, Josh Johnson, Noah Johnson, Tyler Walker, and Ben Goudy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Erik Strauss, James Willis, Robert Willis, and Anthony Jay Sieber.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lillian Campbell and the staff of Home Instead Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

