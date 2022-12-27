A funeral mass celebrating the life of Mr. Thomas J. Griffith will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Graveside rites with full military honors will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Griffith, age 94, of Meridian passed away on December 26, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Thomas was born on December 16, 1928 to James and Catherine Griffith in Oaklyn, New Jersey. He graduated from Collingswood High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Navy while still in High School and attended the college of South Jersey (which is now Rutgers). Thomas had an extensive Naval career as a pilot lasting twenty-two years. Following retirement, he was the manager of the Meridian Fixed Base operation. He was the General Manager and flight instructor for Meridian Air Cargo, and he served as a Flight Simulator Instructor for twenty-three years. Thomas was very active in St. Patrick Catholic Church, especially with the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and as a co-director and member of Mercy Associates. He was most proud of his family of ten children, seventeen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years (as of January 2, 2023), Betty Joyce Griffith; children, Sherri Stauffer (Robert), Cindy Brown (Mike), Tim Griffith (Dawn), Chris Church (Gary), Bobby Griffith (Wanda), Sean Griffith, Meg Harris (Steven), Sister Lisa Griffith, RSM, John Griffith (Linda), and Michael Griffith (Jennifer); 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim Griffith and Bruce Griffith (Nancy).

Pallbearers will be Mr. Griffith’s children.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Sisters of Mercy at 8403 Colesville Road Suite 400, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.

The family will receive guests from 9:15 until 9:45 a.m. on Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

