Services for Ms. Colleen Stevens will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in Louin Cemetery. Bro. Andrew Black and Bro. Clade Blackwell will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00pm, Tuesday prior to Chapel services.

Ms. Colleen Stevens, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Survivors:

3 Daughters: Rebecca Blackwell Hancock of Milan, TN

Karen Blackwell Dean of Meridian

Taffy Stevens Parker (Andy) of Stringer

1 Son: Clade Blackwell (Sue) of Winter Springs, FL

12 Grandchildren: Chris Porter (Bethany), Staci Porter Owens (Robby), Jonathan Blackwell (Amie), Laura Blackwell, Taylor Dean (Kaley), David Blackwell (Erin), Sarah Turner (Andrew), Stephen Blackwell, Audrey Dean, Delsie Parker, Tyler Parker, and Britney Long

30 Great-Grandchildren

2 Great Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Dora Ella Schultz (Wayne)

Ms. Colleen Stevens is preceded in death by her father: Commodora Dean, mother: Eris Walters Dean, husbands: Sam C. Blackwell and LeRoy Stevens, son: Sam Craig Blackwell, brother: Leon Dean, and two sisters: Lucille Hitt and Mavis Chesney.

Pallbearers: Ricky Sheehan, Roberts Smith, Doyle White, Josh Sheehan, Joey Dean and Roy Clary

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: The Gideon’s International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214, The Samaritan Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or the charity of your choice.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangments.

