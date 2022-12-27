Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a collision Christmas Day in Clarke County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11. It happened about 9:30 p.m.

MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said Wilt Alford, 42, of Pachuta, was hit by a Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Jalen Nixon of Vossburg. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

