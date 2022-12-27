PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

The space agency captured photos showing Mars’ landscape changing due to winter.

One photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars’ landscape look darker.

According to NASA, Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompanies sub-zero temperatures.

In some areas, the red planet can get as low as -190 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.

