Sumter County issues Boil Water Notice

The Sumter County Water Authority has issued a Boil Water Notice for many of its customers.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Water Authority has issued a Boil Water Notice for many of its customers.

A representative specifically mentioned the Mayhill and Morningstar communities.

However, any Sumter County customer who lost water service is now under the advisory until tests confirm the water is free of contaminants.

