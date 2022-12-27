Funeral services for Terry Winston Morgan, 76, of Quitman and a former resident of Choctaw County will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Morgan passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville,Tennessee. He was born June 13, 1946, in Meridian, Mississippi.

Mr. Morgan was a former principal at Southern Choctaw High School in Silas, and a former science teacher at Choctaw County High. His academic strengths were definitely in math and science. He also had a lifelong interest in photography which later lead him to a career in photography and yearbook sales. As an avid reader, he was a huge fan of Louis L’Amour. He would spend hours reading westerns as well as spy novels.

Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Morgan and Becton Morgan (Drew); grandchildren, Ruby Nunn; Miller Nunn; and June Mersinger; sister, Sue Robinson; nieces and nephew, Laurie Junkin (Kenny); Jason Robinson (Wendy); and Leah Brownlee (BoBo); and his best friend, Brent DeWeese (Jana).

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Winston Morgan and Grace Becton Morgan; and sister, Sandra Kay Morgan.

