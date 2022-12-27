Texas car wash frozen with icicles

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin. (Source: @guthrie.atx/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States.

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin.

Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller. A piece of signage, covered in ice, appears to have fallen, and the ground is also covered in ice.

Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10 degrees Friday morning and 12 degrees Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures rose above freezing Sunday, and the agency said the warming trend will lead to above-average temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say
Minnow Bucket Road reopened after a fuel spill Sunday.
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.

Latest News

If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone! We have ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn
Texas car wash frozen with icicles