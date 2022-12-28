$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

(KWCH)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now $640 million.

The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $139,000.

