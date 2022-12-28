Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries

Gregory Dillon Corsello is charged with breaking into convenience stores.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following several burglaries in the county.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory Dillon Corsello was taken into custody Christmas Eve.

Corsello has been charged with the burglary of two convenience stores that happened over the last couple of weeks, with the help of some video evidence.

Calhoun said Corsello is also charged with a probation violation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

If you have any information about a second suspect involved in these burglaries, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department here or call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

