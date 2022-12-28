Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following several burglaries in the county.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory Dillon Corsello was taken into custody Christmas Eve.

Corsello has been charged with the burglary of two convenience stores that happened over the last couple of weeks, with the help of some video evidence.

“He was arrested on Christmas Eve night, has a $50,000 bond on each count of burglary. We have ongoing investigations into some other crimes that we believe he may be associated with, and there also may be another individual involved.”

Calhoun said Corsello is also charged with a probation violation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

If you have any information about a second suspect involved in these burglaries, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department here or call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

