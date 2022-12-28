Booker T. Washington Gymnasium nears completion

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly a year since renovations began on the Booker T. Washington Gym in Philadelphia and progress continues to move forward.

Mayor James Young said the project is about 85% completed.

“This has been an ongoing long process of funding, patching here and patching there. I’ve been in politics for over 25 years and even when I first got in, we were patching the roof and patching the floor, we were fixing a window. You can only just patch things so much until you’re putting a patch on a patch. You have to either decide to move or stop. I’m so proud we decided to make a move and move in a big way,” said Mayor Young.

Bathrooms are in the construction phase and funding for the facility’s air conditioning is also being determined. But Young said the roof and gym are completed. Most of the work at the entrance of the building, such as painting, was done by volunteers in the community who wanted to lend a helping hand.

Mayor Young said this is a historical building that they wanted to preserve.

“It’s more than just a gym, it’s more than just some recreational facility. It’s about us. It’s about the community and it’s about our history of educating our people. Again, if you don’t know where I step if you don’t know the size shoes that I wear. You don’t understand what it means to us to have that facility up. I know some wanted us to tear the building down but that’s what happens to our black communities. Everything that’s historical to us, tear down. And before you know it you have no history, no signs of anything ever being there and we didn’t want that in our community. As a city of Philadelphia, we have a great history and this is just a part of who we are,” said Young.

Mayor Young said a soft opening for the gym is expected to be held sometime in January as work continues on the rest of the facility. News 11 will keep you updated on when that ceremony will take place.

