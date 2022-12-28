City of Meridian Arrest Report December 27, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:15 PM on December 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a wall.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:24 PM on December 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:17 AM on December 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:12 PM on December 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 8:57 AM on December 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:22 AM on December 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 23rdStreet. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.