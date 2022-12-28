City of Meridian Arrest Report December 27, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER M NAYLOR19814550 35T AVE APT A103 MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
DIEDRICH R MILLER19771006 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
BETTY F CLAYTON19583104 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SANTRAL L SIMS19893218 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMISD - FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JAMES E LOGAN1956301 63RD PL APT 65 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
JOHN F KELLY JR1970401 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPANHANDLING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVID C DANIELS19812620 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JOSHUA R HEARN19773511 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JASON YARBOR II19924505 CORREGIDOR ST DALLAS, TXDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HARLEY E RADCLIFFE19951921 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FREDRICK L GOREE19681926 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JESSIE J JOHNSON19774648 A E PRESCOTT RD LAUDERDALE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:15 PM on December 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a wall.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:24 PM on December 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:17 AM on December 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:12 PM on December 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 8:57 AM on December 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:22 AM on December 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 23rdStreet. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

