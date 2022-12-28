City of Meridian Arrest Report December 27, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER M NAYLOR
|1981
|4550 35T AVE APT A103 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|DIEDRICH R MILLER
|1977
|1006 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|BETTY F CLAYTON
|1958
|3104 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SANTRAL L SIMS
|1989
|3218 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MISD - FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JAMES E LOGAN
|1956
|301 63RD PL APT 65 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|JOHN F KELLY JR
|1970
|401 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PANHANDLING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAVID C DANIELS
|1981
|2620 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JOSHUA R HEARN
|1977
|3511 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JASON YARBOR II
|1992
|4505 CORREGIDOR ST DALLAS, TX
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|HARLEY E RADCLIFFE
|1995
|1921 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|FREDRICK L GOREE
|1968
|1926 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JESSIE J JOHNSON
|1977
|4648 A E PRESCOTT RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE
|1985
|4857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE
|1985
|4857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:15 PM on December 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a wall.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:24 PM on December 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:17 AM on December 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:12 PM on December 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 8:57 AM on December 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:22 AM on December 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 23rdStreet. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
