Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome, but did make its way onto the field, a source tells Fox 8.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In September of 2021, a pressure washer caught fire in the Superdome’s “gutter tub” while crews were cleaning the roof in preparation for Caesar’s branding to replace the old Mercedes logos.

The Superdome has been undergoing renovations for almost four years, entering Phase 3 of the $450 million project in May of 2022. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators. Concourses are being widened, made possible by the removal of 80,000 square feet of pedestrian ramps. The team shop is also being relocated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Clarke County deputies are searching for the person believed to the the driver of a car that...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police...
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving...
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
West Alabama town asking for water donations
Reform seeks donations during water crisis