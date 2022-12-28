Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of Jackson is that not everyone can get to them.

Tuesday, WLBT spoke with disabled residents who say no one feels the impact of a water outage quite like they do.

“I would love for someone to roll a mile in my shoes just to see what it’s like and how dependent we are,” Jackie King said.

King suffers from a disability that forces her to be in a wheelchair, stripping her of the luxury of firing up a car and getting a free case of water like the average resident.

We asked King if she feels people in a situation similar to her are forgotten about when the city has water outages.

“Always,” she said. “We are a forgotten community in a lot of cases - not just with a water crisis such as this.”

King relies solely on family and friends to get water for her. At times though, she’s forced to call the city’s 311 line and have cases delivered to her.

But that’s not always the most reliable option because it doesn’t always come when it’s needed most. It’s something disabled resident Alfred Brown expressed as well.

“We have a large number of visually impaired or blind people in the city of Jackson. We have no way of going and getting water unless we depend on someone else,” Brown said.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba encouraged those who can’t get to distribution sites to call the 311 number, but Brown said it’s never worked for him.

“All I get is an automated system that tells me to leave a message, and I’ll leave a message and won’t get anything,” he said.

Lumumba apologized to residents who could not get through to the 311 line. He said the city increased staffing to help field more of those calls and is using volunteer organizations to help get water to residents like King and Brown.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.