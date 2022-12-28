Fireworks sales beating inflation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s that time again to ring in a new year as many people will be lighting up the sky this New Year’s Eve.

2023 is only a few days away, and with inflation impacting many shoppers’ daily lives, the big question is, will it impact you popping those fireworks?

News 11 talked to Jeff Tate, of Tate’s Fireworks, who said sales have been down a bit this year compared to previous years but not due to inflation.

He said the cold weather slowed things down around Christmas Eve. Tate said that’s good news for not only his stores but for customers as well because they have more inventory for folks to buy.

“We’ve had no prices to increase since our last season. So we sat on enough inventory that we didn’t really have to order that much for this season. So inflation over the summer, over the fall, into the winter has happened everywhere, not here so we’ve been able to keep our prices the same. Orders looking forward for the fourth of July next year looks like those prices are going to be coming down,” said Tate.

Tate said a display firework called “Outlaw Woman” and an artillery shell called “Echo in the Ear” are their most popular sales.

Tate Fireworks is located in Marion and Collinsville. You can buy fireworks until January 2nd.

To ensure everyone’s safety this New Year’s weekend Jeff Tate has some tips to share with you:

1. It is illegal to pop fireworks within city limits. You can display items such as smokers and sparklers.

2. Have water on standby to quickly put out any flames caused by fireworks.

3. Do not try to reignite duds. Soak it in water, wait 30 minutes and then throw it away.

4. Wear protective eye gear.

5 Avoid wearing loose-fit clothing

6. Always make sure children have adult supervision.

