Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving the scene of a wreck.

Deputies said Mashburn, 30, wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived. He’s also wanted for grand larceny.

If you have information about where Mashburn is, call 601-776-5252.

