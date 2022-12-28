Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year

2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime to be a concern for residents,...
2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime to be a concern for residents, businesses, and law enforcement. Meridian police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime to be a concern for residents, businesses, and law enforcement. Meridian police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year.

Mayor Jimmie Smith addresses the current homicide numbers for this year, criticism of the police chief, and new tactics for the department.

The city’s communication director confirmed that Meridian has recorded 15 homicides this year. So far that’s two fewer than 2021. That number could go up with the discovery of a body Monday in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Mayor Smith said the gun violence is due to black-on-black crimes, with the evidence of the victims and suspects being young black males.

“Now people may disagree with that, but that’s a fact. The thing we have to do is to become proactive. They can call the police, me, or somebody to tell them that a crime is about to occur or know about a crime. I think we are in the process of rebuilding our police department. We have been doing this for some time. For one year, we had five chiefs. Now we have a female chief. It’s the first time in the history of Meridian that we had a female chief. I think part of the criticism is that she is a woman,” said Smith.

News 11 is expected to speak with the chief for an in-depth story Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

Latest News

A vehicle crashed into a home in the 1600 block of County Road 140 outside Quitman. (Photo...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
According to Sheriff Todd Kemp the incident started on North Jackson Ave in Quitman.
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday...
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
The Sumter County Water Authority has issued a Boil Water Notice for many of its customers.
Sumter County issues Boil Water Notice