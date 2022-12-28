Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime to be a concern for residents, businesses, and law enforcement. Meridian police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year.

Mayor Jimmie Smith addresses the current homicide numbers for this year, criticism of the police chief, and new tactics for the department.

The city’s communication director confirmed that Meridian has recorded 15 homicides this year. So far that’s two fewer than 2021. That number could go up with the discovery of a body Monday in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Mayor Smith said the gun violence is due to black-on-black crimes, with the evidence of the victims and suspects being young black males.

“Now people may disagree with that, but that’s a fact. The thing we have to do is to become proactive. They can call the police, me, or somebody to tell them that a crime is about to occur or know about a crime. I think we are in the process of rebuilding our police department. We have been doing this for some time. For one year, we had five chiefs. Now we have a female chief. It’s the first time in the history of Meridian that we had a female chief. I think part of the criticism is that she is a woman,” said Smith.

News 11 is expected to speak with the chief for an in-depth story Wednesday.

