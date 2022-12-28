Endangered/missing alert issued for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.(MBI)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Miss., in Pontotoc County.

Hazelie is a White female, four feet tall, weighing 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. Eden is a white female, two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Willow is a White female, two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

The children may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne. Austin Payne is a 27-year-old White male, 5′ 10″ and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old White female, 5′ 1″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Chelsey Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)
Chelsey Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)(MBI)

The vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Poplar Spring Trail Rd.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the Payne children or Austin and Chelsey Payne, or the location of the car, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Clarke County deputies are searching for the person believed to the the driver of a car that...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police...
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving...
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi