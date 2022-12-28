Endangered/missing alert issued for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Miss., in Pontotoc County.

Hazelie is a White female, four feet tall, weighing 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. Eden is a white female, two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Willow is a White female, two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

The children may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne. Austin Payne is a 27-year-old White male, 5′ 10″ and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old White female, 5′ 1″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Chelsey Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R) (MBI)

The vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Poplar Spring Trail Rd.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the Payne children or Austin and Chelsey Payne, or the location of the car, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.

