Memorial services for Mr. Freddie Martin will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Greg Baylor officiating and with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Martin, 74, of Petal, who died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

