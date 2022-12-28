Funeral services for Mr. Jimmie Hopson will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at West Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Hopson, 81, of Meridian, who died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his residence. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at West Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

