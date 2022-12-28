Graveside services for Mr. Paul Lester, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Masonic Cemetery in Newton, MS with Christopher Grayson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Lester, 73, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Paul was an avid fisherman, he loved to spend time with his family and could often be found “cutting a rug” on the dancefloor. He loved animals and was devoted to caring for them. He was a football enthusiast, especially the New Orleans Saints. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Technician for over 40 years retiring from Stribling Equipment Company. Paul was devoted to his family and loved them fiercely.

Paul is survived by his wife of over 37 years, Alice Lester; children Paul Lester, Jr., Eric Brantley (Heather), Ben Brantley (Tanya), and C.J. Grayson (Rena). Seven grandchildren and one great grandson. Siblings Dixie Boswell, James Lester (Ellen), and Teddy Lester (Mable), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Lester is preceded in death by his parents Abbie Allen and Elnora Lester; siblings Jerry Massey, Betty Guidry, and Robert Lester.

Pallbearers will be his sons, Paul Lester, Jr., Eric Brantley, Ben Brantley, C.J. Grayson, Zack Brantley, and Henry Talbert with Steven Litchfield serving as an honorary pallbearer.

The Lester family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 9:50 AM at the funeral home.

