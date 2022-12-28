Funeral services for Mr. Wayne Hardaway will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Enterprise with Pastor Jimmy Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Musgrove Cemetery, Enterprise with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hardaway, 62, of Stonewall, who died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel.

