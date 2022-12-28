Graveside services for Mr. William M. Garner will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 am at Pentecostal Memorial Gardens with Elder Fred Summerville officiating and with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Garner, 64, of Dacula, GA, who died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

