Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Bonnie Nell Reynolds Terry will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Dr. Derrick Wilson officiating. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 PM at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Terry, age 92, of Meridian passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS.

Bonnie was born in the Center community of Kosciusko on November 14, 1930, to Clyde and Rosie Boyette Reynolds. Mrs. Terry was a lifelong member of State Boulevard Baptist Church, which later became known as Faith Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was more than happy to be the central person in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Bonnie had many names, Peggy, to her friends, Peck, to her siblings, and was known affectionally as “Nanny” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cared deeply for her family and friends; she did this not out of obligation but because of who she was.

Mrs. Terry is survived by her sons, Ricky Terry of Jackson, MS, Rand Terry of Canton, GA, Ronnie Terry of Bedford, TX; her daughters, Shelia Hudson (Ken) of Spring Hill, TN, and Sherry McCoy, of Brandon, MS; four grandchildren, Justin Hudson (Mollie) of Franklin, TN, Morgan Urban (Juan) of Charlotte, NC, Jade McCoy of Pearl, MS, and Jordan McCoy of Richmond, VA; eight great-grandchildren, Camren, Jovie, Bonnie, Zaden, Sypher, Rayyah, Ian, and Beckham; four sisters, Joy Parkerson, Jo Jenkins (Jimmy), and SueAbles (Junior) all of Kosciusko; and Shirley Kelly of Madison, MS; one brother, Terry Reynolds (Ann) of Louisville, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Rosie Reynolds; her husband, Earnest Lamar Terry; and her sister, Beatrice “Biddie” Pickle.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 5050 Highway 19 North, Meridian, MS. 39307.

The Terry family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

