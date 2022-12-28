Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Holloway will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Holloway, 87, of Meridian, who died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

