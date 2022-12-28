Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Yarrell will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Terry Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Yarrell, 84, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

