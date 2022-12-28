Funeral services for Mrs. Sherry Hunter will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1 with Rev. Cecil B. Scarbrough, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Hunter, 70, of Marion, who died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

