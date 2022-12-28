Funeral services for Ms. Naomi Carson will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor James Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Carson, 36, of Meridian, who died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

