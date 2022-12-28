Ms. Naomi Carson

Naomi Carson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Ms. Naomi Carson will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor James Barnes officiating.  Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Ms. Carson, 36, of Meridian, who died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Clarke County deputies are searching for the person believed to the the driver of a car that...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police...
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

Mr. Wilt Alford
Mrs. Bobbie Abernathy
Mr. Jimmie Hopson
Mrs. Doris Holloway
Mrs. Sherry Hunter