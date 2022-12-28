Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city.

I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night.

“Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know that right? We’re going to make it through this,” Latonya Sims, a Jackson resident, said to her children.

“I don’t have enough water pressure to wash my dishes,” Sims said. “My house is not dirty. I just can’t wash my dishes.”

Sims says that’s how she and her family are juggling to live over the Christmas holiday.

“My kids have been cold,” Sims said. “Our Christmas was destroyed when the pipes busted through the water leak and got in the lighting fixtures resulting in the power being off, so that made us suffer even more by being in the cold and without water.”

This is the scene near Sims’ apartment Complex on Oxford Avenue and Lorenz Blvd.

Oxford Avenue and Lorenz Blvd.
Oxford Avenue and Lorenz Blvd.(WLBT)

Sims tells us this is a freshwater main break where water bubbles out and flows down the road.

“They should look more into the lower communities because certain people stay in certain areas like these are low-base income apartments,” said Sims. “Don’t look down on us because we are citizens and need assistance too. They need to get the water fixed and the water lines fixed.”

Sims also says her building and several others still do not have power due to busted pipes in the ceiling. It led the fire department to shut off all electricity in the complex.

“We have tried to get water from the water places, but no one has been answering the phone because I don’t have a vehicle to go to certain places,” Sims said.

With the water problems continuing, Sims says she doesn’t know how much longer she can bear these conditions.

