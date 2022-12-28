Sondra Bruister “Darlin” Stafford

Funeral services for Sondra Bruister Stafford, 83, of Butler were held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Sterling Baptist Church with Rev. Ben James officiating. Visitation was held from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service. Burial followed in the Mt. Sterling Cemetery.

Affectionately known as “Darlin”, Mrs. Stafford passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 2, 1939 to Henry N. and Grace Elaine Williams Bruister. She worked as the bookkeeper of the Stafford Gas Company in which her husband was the owner and operator.

Survivors include her son, Timothy Bruister Stafford (Lana) of Butler; daughter, Molly Stafford Horton (Brian) of Butler; grandchildren, Codi Stafford Pinkerton of Silas; Timothy B. “T.J.” Stafford, Jr. of Butler; Ashton Horton Reneau (Jonathan) of Newnan, Ga; Trey Golden of Saraland; Hunter Bruister of Daphne; great grandchildren, Shelby Grace Stafford of Butler and James Ross Pinkerton of Silas; brother- in- law, David Pete Stafford (Edna) of Arab, AL; sister-in-law, Carolyn Keahey Bruister of Tuscaloosa; sister-in-law, Sheri Lathem Bruister of Butler; special niece; Starr Bruister Golden (Lee) of Saraland; special nephew, Robert Kirk Bruister (Donnashele) of Spanish Fort; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willie J. “Billy” Stafford; parents, Henry N. and Grace Elaine Williams Bruister; brothers, Robert Henry Bruister and Roy Hugh Bruister; brother-in-laws, Elbert Stafford; Jack Stafford; C.F. Stafford; Ervin Batton; sister-in-laws, Rose Mary Kimbrell Bruister; Olene Batton; Barber Jean Skelton.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Homestead Hospice director, Patrick Linder and his staff; Homestead Hospice nurses, Candice Jenkins and Shayna Gibson; and aides and sitters, LaShaun Larkin, Gloria Slade, Brenda Cunningham, Sue Jenkins, and Rhonda Loper for their compassionate love and care.

Pallbearers include Tommy Dailey, Jeff Deavours, Keith Cook, Keith Aldridge, Phil Pope, and Shawn Williams

Memorials can be to Mt. Sterling Baptist Church, P.O. Box 715, Butler, AL 36904 or Mt. Sterling Cemetery, 1989 Mt. Sterling Road, Butler, AL 36904.

