Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of some JSU football players has been hindered following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the next head coach of the University of Colorado.

However, three key contributors for Jackson State announced their return to the Tigers following an exodus of departures, along with new, incoming recruits.

On Christmas Eve, starting running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson, who rushed for 1,152 yards and 9 touchdowns, announced on Instagram that he would return to Jackson State for the 2023 season.

The good news didn’t stop there as JSU linebacker and starter Nyles Gaddy stated on Christmas Day that he would withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Jackson State for the 2023 season as well to play for head coach T.C. Taylor. Also, Southern University defensive back Joshua Short transferred to JSU the same day.

Three more recruits announced their commitment to continue their football careers collegiately for the Tigers during the holidays, including in-state wide receiver and 2021 MHSAA 6A State Champion Isaiah Spencer, quarterback transfer P.J. Hatter, and defensive back Esaias Guthrie committing as well.

Tuesday, starting tight end D.J. Stevens, who emerged late in the season as a go-to target for Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Quay Davis, and defensive back Jalin Hughes committed to returning to play in the capital city.

The transfer portal will close on January 5, 2023, with Coach Taylor and his staff expected to continue to make a splash before the deadline.

