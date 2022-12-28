Total Pain Care team of the week: Sumter Central Basketball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Sumter Central High School basketball team.

The Jaguars honored former player Kedrick Turipseed, who passed away in 2020, with a special ceremony of putting up a picture of him next to his framed jersey. Kedrick’s family and friends were present during the ceremony as the Jaguars wanted to keep his legacy alive.

Congratulations to Sumter Central basketball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

