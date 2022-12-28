Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land

Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”

Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety showed the fire at a house on Oswald Road started around 1:30 a.m.

Choctaw Fire Department responded and found the fire fully involved. The fire crew later found two bodies inside.

Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, said MBCI.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Clarke County deputies are searching for the person believed to the the driver of a car that...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police...
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
Endangered/missing alert issued for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving...
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County