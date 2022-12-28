Unseasonable, but much needed warm air arrives today

Highs are in the mid 60s
Highs are in the mid 60s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Luckily, today brought us the last we will see of temperatures starting off the morning below freezing. We are halfway through the week and temperatures are warming up. Highs today are in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area before light rain showers move in tomorrow.

Umbrella weather returns Thursday morning with on and off again showers expected throughout the day. Heading into Friday showers and storms increase heavy downpours of rain will last through Friday evening. Wet streets remain in the forecast through Saturday. So, be sure to grab your umbrellas as we kick off the weekend and the new year. Stay safe and have a great day.

