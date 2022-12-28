Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it.

On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard.

The victim fell in behind the stolen Chrysler to follow it onto the I-55 Frontage Road, and they and a second passenger in his car were shot, police say.

A woman was grazed in the right side of her head and shot in the right leg, while a man was also grazed by a bullet. The two then drove back to Mason Boulevard to meet police and were then transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle, Juhansy Peredej, 20, also was transported to the hospital after being shot, where he was arrested and charged with auto theft, auto burglary, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

It was unclear who shot Peredej, who suffered an injury to the shoulder.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11 Christmas...
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
Clarke County deputies are searching for the person believed to the the driver of a car that...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say
Ishay Naylor, left, and Vernice Haddox, right, are the latest additions to the Meridian Police...
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers

Latest News

Highs are in the mid 60s
Unseasonable, but much needed warm air arrives today
Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most
Who's ready?!
Warmer temps are headed our way!
Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes