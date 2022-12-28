Warmer temps are headed our way!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A southerly wind has returned to our area, and that’s going to allow warmer air to slide into our region. Wednesday morning will remain cold with temps around the freezing mark. Otherwise, the bitter cold mornings will take a back seat for a little while as warmer air has its way! By Wednesday afternoon, highs will actually reach the low-mid 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows will hover around 50 degrees...that’s going to feel nice! Actually, we’ll keep lows in the 50s for the rest of this year. As for highs, upper 60s are expected for Thursday with mid 60s Friday. Highs around 70 degrees are expected for the holiday weekend!

Friday into Saturday, we’re expecting a good dose of rain as we wind down 2022. Early rainfall estimates of 1-2 inches are possible. However, it all looks like it’ll move out just in time for our New Year’s Eve countdown as we ring in the new year!

