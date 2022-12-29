22nd Avenue South stop sign temporarily removed

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A stop sign next to the 22nd Avenue bridge has been causing confusion for many drivers in Meridian... leaving folks wondering if it’s meant for those driving across the bridge?

News 11 spoke with the city’s project manager, Gabe Faggard, who said the stop sign was intended for the alleyway alongside the 22nd Avenue bridge.

The stop sign was temporarily removed Thursday afternoon and Faggard said the city will be working on an alternative plan.

He said the stop sign was placed in that position to be in accordance with the manual on Uniformed Traffic Control Devices. Faggard said the city apologizes for any confusion the stop sign placement may have caused --- a permanent fix is being planned.

The city also said progress on the Sela Ward Parkway project is moving along, as paving is set to begin next week--weather permitting.

Crews will be removing the old surface and preparing the street for repaving from Front Street to Interstate 20.

